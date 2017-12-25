- Advertisement -

Nigeria U20 women defeated FC Heart U13 side 3-1 in a friendly match at the Old Parade Ground, Abuja, on Sunday.

Chinyere Igbomalu’s brace plus Ameerat Adebisi’s strike gave the Falconets the victory as they resumed preparation for next month’s World Cup qualifier showdown with South Africa.

Adebisi’s freekick gave the U20s the lead but the Abuja boys levelled matter through Tochukwu Obidigwe before the break.

In the second half, Igbomalu restored the ladies’ lead on the hour mark in a stunning fashion. The player curled home a corner kick before wrapping up the win from a goalmouth scramble.

The win will build the confidence of Christopher Danjuma’s side ahead of their trip to Dobsonville in two weeks time.

The Falconets had subdued Tanzania and Morocco to reach the final stage and a triumph over Maude Khumalo’s side will qualify them for France 2018 World Cup.