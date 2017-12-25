- Advertisement -

Croatia legend, Robert Prosinecki, believes his country’s current team possesses the quality to beat Nigeria and the other teams in Group D of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Croats will face the Super Eagles in their first group game at the Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad on June 16 2018.

The Albiceleste of Argentina and the debutants Iceland are the other teams in the group.

Prosinecki, a former midfielder who scored 10 goals in 49 appearances for Croatia, hinted that they have the quality to not only beat their Group D foes but make a strong impact at the mundial.

“If we have a top class – and we have it unquestionably – then we can not talk about Nigeria and Iceland as rivals that can stop us from making it from the group.” Prosinecki said in an interview with Sportske.jutarnji.hr.

“Respect and respect absolutely, but with the quality we have, we are far ahead of them.

“Croatia has a fantastic team, has a long-standing generation that has shown its ambition and character and that is why we are optimistic of doing well in Russia. In France we were good at Euro, but now we have to be even better.

“We have to go through the group and that will bring us to the knockout phase. There is no opponent in the group that we cannot beat.

“Maybe we are not the best in the world, but we are so strong that we can play with everybody and beat them in a good day.”