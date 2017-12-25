- Advertisement -

If there is one position in the present Super Eagles set-up that gives many sleepless nights, it is the goalkeeping department.

The Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, is not hiding his concerns as he admits he still needs all the reinforcement he can muster before the Mundial.

In all of this, SC Kriens star, Sebastian Osigwe, has expressed his desire to join the Super Eagles in this problematic department ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The 23-year-old, who was born to a Nigerian father and a Swiss mother, is currently enjoying a fine season in the Swiss League having kept six clean sheets in 17 appearances.

Interestingly, Sebastian’s dad, Vitalis Osigwe, represented Nigeria in the past as he was part of the 1985 Golden Eaglets squad but only missed out on the U17 World Cup following an injury against Poland in a preparatory game.

The Super Eagles were the first African team to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. But the biggest dilemma facing the Gaffer, Gernot Rohr, is identifying a reliable first-choice goalkeeper after the retirement of Vincent Enyeama and absence of Carl Ikeme, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

“If I get a call-up to the Super Eagles, it will be a dream come true,” Swiss-born Osigwe told Sporting Life.

“The team really needs a goalkeeper like me and I’ll love to help. Perhaps following in the footsteps of my dad who also represented this great nation, Nigeria.

“I followed the qualifiers closely and appreciate the work done by the likes of Ezenwa, Akpeyi and recently Uzoho. Goalkeepers need experience and consistency and I believe it’s something I can bring to the team.”

Sebastian has played for the Switzerland U15, 16 and 18’s but narrowly missed out on representing Nigeria at U20 level after initially making the 30-man provisional squad for the 2013 World Cup in Turkey.

SC Kriens sit top of the league table with 39points from 17 matches before the winter break.

At the moment, the number one spot has been rotated between Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Daniel Akpeyi. Deportivo La Courna’s Francis Uzoho made an impressive debut against Argentina in a recent friendly but Sebastian feels he has a lot to offer the Three-time African Champions.