Vincent Kompany says all of Manchester City’s attacking players have developed Sergio Aguero’s appetite for goals.

Aguero struck twice as City moved 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League, and extended their record run of successive victories to 17, with a 4-0 thrashing of Bournemouth on Saturday.

That double chalked up yet another landmark for Aguero, who became City’s record goal scorer earlier this season, by taking his tally of goals in games at the Etihad Stadium to 101.

But with City also reaching 101 goals in Premier League games in 2017, and 60 for this campaign alone, it is not only the prolific Argentina striker who is delivering.

Most notably Raheem Sterling is enjoying the season of his career, with another strike against the Cherries lifting his total for the campaign to 16 in all competitions.

City captain Kompany said: “These guys are just hungry for more. ‘Kun’ [Sergio Aguero] has always been inclined that way but I think everybody else now up front has a feeling of scoring goals, what it means to be the main man. It is something that doesn’t go away.

“Everyone is working hard in training, you can tell, to improve whatever they can to score more goals. That helps the team ultimately. We are in a good position with a lot of guys that want to do well.”

Kompany, who returned from injury after three games out, claimed City have no intention of easing up.

“It’s a temendous result, 4-0, but they had enough of an attacking force to make it difficult for us,” he added. “Even in the second half, when they went two up front, we really had to be careful with the possession of the ball.

“But 17 wins a row, it’s something we want to continue – fight against ourselves really, if we have to, to make sure we are always improving.”

There is no doubt Sterling has taken his game to a new level this season.

Guardiola said of the 23-year-old: “With and without the ball he is so aggressive, so intense. What I like the most is how clear he is becoming as a football player.

“He knows exactly when he has to dribble and when he has to pass the ball. Before, all the time he was dribbling, even if that was a mistake.

“The most important thing for football players in that age is to maintain, every single game, that level.

“I’m not just talking about goals, but outstanding performances — always seven, eight [out of 10], in that level. Raz is doing that.”