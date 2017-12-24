- Advertisement -

Marcos Alonso says Chelsea need to respond to their 0-0 draw against Everton with back-to-back wins against Brighton and Stoke.

Chelsea dropped two points in Saturday’s goalless draw against Sam Allardyce’s Everton despite recording 25 shots on goal, eight of which were on target.

Alonso called on his team-mates to show more ruthlessness in front of goal in the Blues’ upcoming consecutive home matches against Brighton and Stoke.

“We needed the three points [against Everton] so we have to keep going,” he said.

“We were unlucky. The performance wasn’t bad, we just need to be more clinical.

“We were very unlucky not to win after controlling the whole game and having a lot of chances. We take one point, it is what it is – very disappointing.”

Defending champions Chelsea trail Premier League leaders Manchester City by 16 points after 19 games and Alonso insists the Blues must take maximum points from their next two matches to avoid being cut further adrift.

“The target can only be six points,” he said. “It’s not easy but that’s our aim, that’s what we’re going for, we want six points.”