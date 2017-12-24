- Advertisement -

Harry Maguire has called on his Leicester team-mates to build upon the “character” shown to earn a last-minute draw against Manchester United in the busy festive schedule.

Claude Puel’s side salvaged a point at the King Power Stadium on Saturday despite the hosts being reduced to 10-men in the second-half following the dismissal of substitute Daniel Amartey.

Maguire, a summer signing from Hull, scored the stoppage-time equaliser against Jose Mourinho’s side and insists they must make the most of the result against an out-of-form Watford on Boxing Day.

“United are a massive club with a great team and we need to try and take the character into the next game against Watford,” Maguire told LCFC TV.

“We’ve got a great bunch here and everybody is going to fight to the death. We had to keep it at 2-1 for as long as we could, the manager kept saying we’d get one more chance.”

The England defender, who has been an ever-present in the Leicester starting line-up in the Premier League, described his second goal of the season as a “special moment”.

“Thankfully it fell to me and thankfully I put it in the corner. That’s the first last-minute goal in my career, so it’s a special moment for myself, especially against such a prestigious club.

“Obviously the circumstances make it a bit more enjoyable. We felt like it was a good performance, we were disappointed to go 2-1 behind.

“I had a good chance in the first half, but I learnt from it and thankfully with the last kick I took it first-time rather than trying to bring it down and it went in the back of the net.”