Gbolahan Salami, who plays for KUPS FC of Finland, says he’s available to partake in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Salami, who last featured for the Super Eagles when the late Stephen Keshi was coach, says he is hopeful of a recall to the team.

“My doors are not close. I am a Nigerian who is ready to serve when called upon,” he said.

“I was impressive for KUPS in the last Finland Veikkausliiga campaign.

“The current coach of the Super Eagles Gernot Rohr has done well. I have heard a lot of good things about him and will like to be part of his team for the World Cup.”

Salami said the aim of the Super Eagles should be on advancing out of the tricky group.

The Super Eagles are drawn in Group D alongside Croatia, Iceland, and Argentina.

“The team should be focused on the task at hand. With lots of objectives you are too focused on those and you cannot think of anything else,” Salami said.

“Definitely it will be a great adventure for those that will be selected, I am convinced that it is essential for the team to progress from the first round into the knockout stage because it is a team that can be really troublesome and can compete with anyone.

“The Super Eagles have a tough group but also have a lot of enthusiasm and the desire to do well.”