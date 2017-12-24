- Advertisement -

Jermain Defoe is expected to be sidelined through injury for around eight to 10 weeks after Bournemouth confirmed the striker had suffered a fracture to his right ankle.

The 35-year-old England striker sustained the injury during the Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat against Chelsea last Wednesday.

Defoe, who will now miss the festive and New Year schedule, has scored three goals in his 15 league appearances this season since he arrived from relegated Sunderland in the summer.

“The 35-year-old sustained the injury in a tackle in the opening minutes of the tie at Stamford Bridge… Defoe is expected to be sidelined for around eight to 10 weeks,” Bournemouth said on their club website.

Eddie Howe insisted during his pre-match press conference on Friday, before the 4-0 defeat to Premier League leaders Manchester City, he had the resources to deal with a potential long-term injury absence to Defoe.

The Bournemouth manager also has Benik Afobe, Lys Mousset Callum Wilson and Joshua King at his disposal but they have scored only five Premier League goals between them.

Howe said: “The beauty of it is we do have a good array of options in the striking department – five strikers are quite a lot to carry.

“Usually we play with two up front so I think that was a necessity. It would be a blow to lose Jermain for any amount of time but I think we’ve got the cover.

“Whoever we decide to pick, I think we’ve got the firepower to hurt anybody. Lys played against Chelsea and I thought he did well.

“Jordon Ibe played in a different role again (against Chelsea) and I thought he did well too. It proves we do have the quality. “We maybe don’t have the strength in depth in terms of number at the moment with the injuries but hopefully they’ll be back soon.”