Struggling Newcastle secured their first league win in 10 games as they came from a goal down to beat West Ham in a thriller at London Stadium.

Victory moved the Magpies out of the relegation zone after they had slipped from sixth to 18th in taking only one point from a possible 27.

Senegalese midfielder Henri Saivet, making his first league start under manager Rafael Benitez, played a big role in both goals inside in the first 10 minutes.

First, his loose pass was picked up by Hammers forward Marko Arnautovic, who raced into the area before slotting past Rob Elliot.

That lead only lasted four minutes as Saivet atoned for his error with a 25-yard free-kick that sneaked inside Adrian’s near post.

The visitors hit the woodwork twice before they found the net again, when Mo Diame fired in from Christian Atsu’s pass.

But they almost ceded their lead immediately – the Hammers winning a penalty when Michail Antonio was brought down by Ciaran Clark, only forr Elliot to save Andre Ayew’s low effort.

Atsu made it 3-1 soon after with a poked finish after a swift break, but David Moyes’ side gave themselves more than a fighting chance of getting something when Ayew smashed home after Andy Carroll’s header was parried.

Newcastle survived a frantic closing spell to secure a victory that brought relief for the Toon Army.