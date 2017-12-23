Getty Images
Nigeria midfielder Mikel Agu returned to action for Turkish club Bursaspor after spending seven weeks on the sidelines, playing the full duration of Saturday’s Super Lig 1-1 draw against Genclerbirligi.

Agu’s international teammate William Troost-Ekong was also on from start to finish in the encounter played at the Bursa Buyuksehir Stadium.

The 24-year-old Agu last featured for Bursaspor in a league game against Kasimpasa on 4 November.

He has made 12 appearances for the Green Crocodiles in the Turkish Super Lig this season, scoring two goals.

Bursaspor rallied back from a goal down to pick a point in the encounter.

Petar Skuletic gave Genclerbiligi the lead on 52 minutes, while Brazilian defender Cristain Chagas levelled scores for the hosts 13 minutes later.

