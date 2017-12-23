- Advertisement -

Nigeria forward Henry Onyekuru will undergo surgery on his knee after being strecthered off in a Belgian league match on Friday.

Onyekuru got injured late into Anderlecht’s 1-0 win over his former club Eupen in a Belgian First Division A fixture on Friday night.

It was reported on Saturday morning that the 20-year-old Super Eagles forward was to undergo a scan to determine the extent of the injury and the next course of action.

The scan has now been done and Anderlecht have confirmed that the player will have to go under the knife.

“The medical staff of RSCA reports after extensive medical research that Henry Onyekuru has torn his medial bond,” Anderlecht stayed on their official website.

“Onyekuru will soon be operated on. The medical staff is in close contact with his parent club Everton to determine where the Nigerian will go. Henry Onyekuru got injured against KAS Eupen on Friday.”

Onyekuru, 20, could be out for a long stretch, with his chances of featuring for the Super Eagles at the 2018 World Cup affected. He has played two senior official games for Nigeria.

Onyekuru joined Everton from Eupen at the beginning of the season but was immediately loaned out to Anderlecht where he has overcome a slow start to hit good form.

The youngster has scored nine goals in 19 league appearances and 10 goals in 28 games in all competitions despite playing mostly as a wide forward.

Friday night’s win kept Anderlecht in third place in the Belgian top flight table with 37 points from 20 matches, 13 points adrift of leaders Club Brugge. Chaleroi are second with 39 points.