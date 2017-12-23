- Advertisement -

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte felt the Premier League champions’ 0-0 draw at Everton on Saturday was not a fair reflection of the game.

Chelsea controlled proceedings at Goodison Park, registering a total of 25 attempts at goal, including eight on target, but could find no way past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

“I think we dominated the game and had lots of chances to score,” Conte told Sky Sports.

“I think this result is unfair. Everton deserve credit, but we deserved to win.

“We dominated the game and it is a pity to drop two points. It is normal to drop points with a poor performance, but not today.

“It is not simple to dominate here. We needed a bit of luck.”

- Advertisement -

The nearest either side came to scoring was when Everton substitute Ashley Williams put a header against his own bar with 14 minutes remaining.

The result prevented third-place Chelsea from putting pressure on second-place Manchester United, who were due to face Leicester City in Saturday’s late game.

Everton remain ninth and are now unbeaten in five league games since Sam Allardyce was appointed manager.

Allardyce, who was without top scorer Wayne Rooney due to illness, conceded Everton’s point had been “hard-earned”.

“In terms of effort, commitment, organisation, we have played a hugely talented front five and have had a bit of luck, but rolled up our sleeves to get a result,” he said.

“It keeps the undefeated run going and you have to respect a point against the big boys.”