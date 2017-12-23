- Advertisement -

Thibaut Courtois has been offered a package that will see him earn around £200,000-a-week at Chelsea.

Courtois is considering a return to Spain where his young family lives and, in a bid to keep the 25-year-old – who has 18 months left on his current deal – away from Real Madrid, the Blues have offered huge new terms.

The goalkeeper established his family in the Spanish capital during his three years on loan at Atletico Madrid and he has previously admitted that he could return.

In a bid to stop that, the Stamford Bridge outfit are ready to make Courtois the joint best-paid keeper in the world, along with Manchester United’s David de Gea.

The Spain star currently earns £200,000-a-week at Old Trafford, which is twice as much as the Belgium No.1’s current salary.

Chelsea’s latest offer is an attempt to show him that he’s valued at the club, while they are also trying to extend Eden Hazard’s contract, which currently has two-and-a-half years to run.

- Advertisement -

Courtois and his advisors are thought to be impressed at the significant progress made since the last offer was rejected in May, although it may not be easy to satisfy his desire to be closer to his children in Spain.

“I love my children to death. When you miss them, you are sometimes wondering – shouldn’t I play in Spain in the next few years?” he told VTM.

“That’s why I want to take time to decide how many years I want to sign up. When I sign, I want to tell Chelsea that I have been here for so many years because I am happy here.

“I like playing here, it’s a nice city, but of course I’m thinking about my private situation. I do not see any reason why I shouldn’t sign, but I just want to take my time with everything. I think I will have an agreement with Chelsea before the season ends.”

Real Madrid also carry an interest in Athletic’s Kepa Arrizabalaga as they look for a long-term replacement for Keylor Navas in goal.

Atletico Madrid may also be interested in coming back in for Courtois, but only if they lose Jan Oblak, their current No.1, in the summer.