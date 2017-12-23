- Advertisement -

Barcelona moved 14 points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga as they claimed an emphatic 3-0 win in Saturday’s Clasico at the Bernabeu.

Luis Suarez opened the scoring with a crisp finish from Sergi Roberto’s low cross shortly after half-time, with Lionel Messi doubling Barcelona’s advantage from the penalty spot after Dani Carvajal had been shown a straight red card for handling Paulinho’s goalbound header.

Real Madrid were unable to muster a response as they played the final half-hour with 10 men, and Barcelona substitute Aleix Vidal grabbed a late third when his low shot squirmed through the arms of Keylor Navas in the last minute of stoppage time.

Vidal’s goal rounded off a bitterly-disappointing afternoon for Zinedine Zidane’s side, whose La Liga title hopes now look remote despite having a game in hand.