- Advertisement -

Fit-again Cameroon international defender Ambroise Oyongo has agreed a four-year deal to join 2012 French champions Montpellier.

The 26-year-old, whose contract with MLS club Montreal Impact ends on 31 December, ruptured a tendon in June.

He becomes the club’s first major winter signing, according to club president Laurent Nicollin.

“It’s done, it’s signed,” Nicollin told French publication ‘Midi Libre,’

“He’s an endearing boy, who has not played since June and is only making a big return from his injury.

“I hope it’s going to be a nice surprise, he’s here to help us from this season, but most importantly to be starting from the next.”

- Advertisement -

It will be Oyongo’s first professional club in Europe in a career which began at Coton Sport in his native Cameroon, where he won three league titles between 2010 and 2014.

He had a brief spell with Major League Soccer (MLS) club New York Red Bulls in 2014, before switching to Montreal Impact in January 2015.

Oyongo scored three goals and provided six assists in 72 games for the MLS Eastern Conference outfit.

Capped 28 times by Cameroon scoring twice, Oyongo played all six games as the Indomitable Lions won their fifth African Cup of Nations title in Gabon early this year.