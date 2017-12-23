- Advertisement -

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah has backed Liverpool to win trophies this season.

The Pharaohs attacker has been a star for the Reds since his big-money move from Roma, scoring 20 goals across all competitions.

He explained that he came to the English giants to win trophies and expects them to do so this season already.

Given that Liverpool are out of the League Cup and way off the pace of Manchester City in the Premier League title race, that leaves the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

The Reds will face derby rivals Everton in the FA Cup early next year, and they will battle Porto in the last 16 of the European competition.

“We are working hard every day to win something and I am sure we will this year,” Salah told Sky Sports.

“I am always saying I want to win titles here. I came here to win titles.

“To win something for the club, for us, for the fans. I would love to win something here.”

Salah also spoke about his friendship with teammate Sadio Mane, having helped ease the responsibility on Mane to score goals.

“We are friends. We are very close to each other. Maybe he is my closest friend here in the team.

“We are friends, we like each other, he’s a great guy and a fantastic player who is very fast with quality and confidence.

“I am very happy to share everything in Africa with him, so I’m very happy also for him.”