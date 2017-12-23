- Advertisement -

Gylfi Sigurdsson has spoken of his surprise at the sacking of his former Swansea manager Paul Clement.

The midfielder, who is set to feature in Everton’s Premier League meeting against Chelsea, on Saturday, moved to Goodison Park for a club-record £45m in the summer after three-and-a-half seasons with the Swans.

The 28-year-old Iceland international played under three different managers last season – Francesco Guidolin, Bob Bradley and Clement, who led the club to safety – believes the Welsh club had the “right man” in charge.

“They definitely had the right man in Paul Clement,” Sigurdsson told the Daily Mail.

“He is a top, top manager. I’m really surprised they let him go.”

Sigurdsson scored a stunning long-range strike in a 3-1 victory against his former club on Monday in Clement’s final game in charge to keep Swansea rooted at the bottom of the table but was full of praise for his former boss.

“For Carlo Ancelotti to take him everywhere speaks volumes about what he can do and you could see why,” Sigurdsson said.

“He is a fantastic coach and a fantastic manager. He is organised, speaks to you man-to-man. His training sessions are good, he’s tactically aware of everything.

“He makes you feel good and, as a player, you want to play for that kind of manager. It is difficult when you are in that position. But anything is possible. You just keep going.”