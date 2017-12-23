- Advertisement -

Nigerian forward, Imoh Ezekiel, is set to join a top division side in Russia in January after he was recently considered surplus to requirements at Turkish Super Lig club, Konyaspor.

Ezekiel who terminated his contract with Konyaspor last week disclosed that he has received offers from Russian clubs, and will weigh the options at his disposal in the coming days.

- Advertisement -

“I have offers, but it’s not just about the money,” Ezekiel said.

“I want to play regularly and show what I can offer, and I hope I get that opportunity when I join my new club in January.”

The former 36 Lions striker has featured for Standard Liege, Al Arabi, Anderletch and Konyaspor.

The 23 year old forward was a member of the Nigeria U-23s that won football bronze at the Rio Olympic Games in 2016.