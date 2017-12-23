- Advertisement -

Nasarawa United goalkeeper, Suraj Ayeleso, says he is surprised with his late invitation to the home-based Super Eagles camp and has vowed to do all he can to make the final cut for the African Nations Championship in Morocco.

Ayeleso who had the most cleansheet record (16) in the Nigeria Professional Football League last season was handed an invitation to home-based Super Eagles camp by head coach, Salisu Yusuf, on Wednesday.

He joined three other goalkeepers; Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Dele Ajiboye and Theophilus Afelokhai to compete for a spot in the final squad.

The goalie who featured as a second half substitute in the Home Eagles’ 1-0 friendly game win against amateur outfit Water FC on Friday is determined to prove he is worthy of a place in the squad.

“I must confess the invitation came as a big surprise to me. I was not expecting it at all, but I want to thank the coaches for this big chance,” Ayeleso said.

“The fight to make the final list is really intense here with everyone fighting hard.

“My number one target now is to be part of the team to Morocco and I will do my best in training to get the coaches’ nod”

Yusuf is expected to name his 23-man squad for the competition next week.