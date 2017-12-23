- Advertisement -

A David Beckham fan, Jack Johnson, who spent £20,000 (N9.6m) on surgery to look like his idol, said his obsession nearly killed him.

According to Mirror UK, after spending several years trying to look like the football legend, Johnson said his unsuccessful bid nearly drove him to commit suicide.

Report said Johnson is now reversing his medical work and speaking out to warn others not to follow in his path.

“I tried to take my own life because trying to look like Beckham is a full-time job and is not easy,” he said.

“Trying to look like Beckham nearly killed me and I don’t want others to make the same mistake.”

In his bid to look like Beckham, Johnson, from Nottingham, England, had tan injections every month, as well as lip, chin and cheek fillers, botox injected into his forehead, and procedures for dental veneers.

The 21-year-old paid for the surgery using his Disability Living Allowance, by taking out loans and borrowing money from his brother.

He is now struggling to pay debts of £14,000 (N6.7m) and insists he has learnt his lesson, while he has stopped having all forms of surgery.

Johnson’s story went viral last year and he appeared in news outlets across 10 countries when details of his Beckham obsession emerged.

As he became well recognised, clinics gave him liposuction, botox and lip fillers for free, he said.

“I’m not speaking out because I want notoriety or fame anymore — I’m genuinely doing this because I’ve come out the other side of it,” he said.

“When I was on This Morning Holly or when Phil asked me if I was happy, I told them I was, but really I wasn’t — I was in the worst place ever on the inside.”

Johnson tried to kill himself four months ago by taking an overdose of tablets, but he was found by a friend and taken to a hospital.

He had sessions with a psychiatrist and he learnt he was suffering from body dysmorphia — a mental condition where a person spends a lot of time worrying about flaws in their appearance.

“I obviously don’t blame David Beckham, it’s not his fault,” said Johnson. “I was trying desperately to look like him and it nearly cost me my life.

“I feel like I’m in the best place ever now — and I really don’t want anybody to go through what I have.

“Nobody should ever aspire to look like celebrities to that extent, and I’m an example of that. You need to just be yourself.”