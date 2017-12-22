- Advertisement -

Two former top South American football executives have been found guilty of multiple charges at a US trial into corruption in the sport.

Both Jose Maria Marin, the former head of Brazil’s Football Confederation (CBF), and Juan Ángel Napout, who led South America’s football governing body Conmebol, were convicted on Friday.

The men were arrested in 2015.

The jury in New York are still deciding the verdict in a charge against the former head of Peru’s federation.

They will reconvene after Christmas to make a decision in the racketeering charge against Manuel Burga.

Marin, who is also a former governor of São Paulo, was found guilty of six of the seven counts against him of money laundering and wire fraud conspiracy.

Napout, who headed the Paraguayan football body as well as the regional one, was found guilty of three charges – one of racketeering conspiracy and two wire fraud charges.

The US investigation into corruption at the world’s football governing body, Fifa, was first revealed in May 2015.

Federal prosecutors in New York have since indicted more than 40 sports and football executives.

Last month, Argentine former football official Jorge Delhon took his own life after being accused of taking $2m (£1.5m) in bribes as part of the trial.