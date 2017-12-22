- Advertisement -

Sevilla sacked coach Eduardo Berizzo on Friday following a run of poor results, with the Argentine departing exactly a week after he returned to work following an operation to treat prostate cancer.

Sevilla are without a win in their last four games in all competitions and lost 3-1 to Real Sociedad on Wednesday to stay fifth in the Liga standings on 29 points, 13 behind leaders Barcelona.

“The Board of Directors of Sevilla FC, meeting this Friday, December 22 in the afternoon, has taken the decision to dismiss the coach of the first team, Eduardo Berizzo, due to the team’s bad run,” the club said in a statement announcing the dismissal.

“Sevilla FC would like to express their gratitude to Eduardo Berizzo for his professionalism and dedication shown in the performance of his work, as well as for the good treatment given to all members of the club since his arrival.”

The La Liga side added that conversations have already begun to appoint a new manager, who is expected to join the club after the winter break.