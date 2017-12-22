- Advertisement -

Ajax Cape Town winger Ejike Uzoenyi has dismissed reports suggesting that he has left the club.

The Nigeria international has struggled for game time in South Africa’s Mother City, having featured a mere four times in the league since signing for the club in August.

Uzoenyi, who penned a four-year deal with the Urban Warriors, last played for the Cape side back in October, with a recurring Achilles tendon injury having hampered his progress.

The former Bidvest Wits and Mamelodi Sundowns winger has failed to make the expected impact since bursting onto the scene in South Africa at the 2014 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

His move to Ajax Cape Town was highlighted as ‘last chance saloon’, but Uzoenyi looks to have fallen into a similar pattern despite a positive start – grabbing an assist on debut in a 2-0 win over Polokwane City.

“No, I’m just on a break and am back home in Nigeria,” Uzoenyi told KickOff. “I haven’t heard anything of that.”

“I will be back soon,” Uzoenyi said when quizzed on reports that he had left Ajax Cape Town.