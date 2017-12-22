- Advertisement -

Akinade Onigbinde, the Coach of FRSC Football Club of Abuja, says Nigeria’s drop in FIFA’s December ranking would not adversely affect the team’s performance before and during the World Cup.

Onigbinde told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja that the Super Eagles have already distinguished themselves as one of the best teams in the world.

He said the Super Eagles did not just take giant strides in their 2018 World Cup qualifying matches, but also in high-grade friendly matches.

- Advertisement -

“Our players are superb. They have proved it at different times, especially during and after the World Cup qualification campaign.

“I do not know the parameter used in arriving at FIFA’s ranking, but what I know is that the Super Eagles have made us proud and I know they will do better in Russia,’’ Onigbinde said,

He, however, called on Nigerians not to relent in their support for the Super Eagles before the World Cup, where they are expected to surpass their previous performances.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are ranked ninth in Africa’s top 10 by FIFA, while Senegal was ranked first.