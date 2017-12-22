- Advertisement -

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has defended Nigeria forward Kelechi Iheanacho following recent criticisms over his performance, but has however challenged the player to improve his game.

Iheanacho, 21, has struggled to make an impact with the Foxes since his £25 million switch from Manchester City this summer.

The former Nigeria youth international has featured in just 11 games for Leicester City, scoring only one goal.

He missed an opportunity to impress on Tuesday night with a listless performance against his former club Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.

“He’s a young player, he needs to continue to work to improve,” Puel said in his pre-match conference ahead of Saturday’s clash with Manchester United at the King Power Stadium.

“It was important to see him, to give him game time. It was a good opportunity for him and other players.

“I was happy with the squad because it was a good level of quality on the pitch and it was a good response after our game against Crystal Palace.”

Puel has a rich list of strikers at his disposal and keeping all of them happy has been a challenge.

But the Frenchman wants them to keep a positive attitude even when they are not playing.

“Kele, like others players, like Slimani, like Musa, they are different players. It’s important for them and for the squad,” he remarked.

“We have a lot of players sometimes in the same position and it’s difficult to manage this. It’s important to keep the positive attitude, for Kele it’s the same thing.”