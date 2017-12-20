- Advertisement -

Bursaspor’s Nigerian midfielder Mikel Agu is in line for a return to action for the club’s first team after scoring twice in a training match on Wednesday.

Super Eagles star Agu, who required surgery on his right knee in November, is contention for Saturday’s Turkish Super Lig home clash against Genclerbirligi.

The former Club Brugge of Belgium and Vitória Setúbal of Portugal player has missed Bursaspor’s last six games against Goztepe, Karabukspor, Adanaspor, Konyaspor, Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor due to the injury.

“I’m so excited about returning to action this weekend and I’m just ready to play again after getting on the score sheet twice in training,” Agu said.

The 24-year-old Agu has made four international appearances for the Russia 2018 World Cup-bound Super Eagles of Nigeria.