Jurgen Klopp has praised Liverpool’s recent defensive improvement which has seen them concede just four goals in their last nine Premier League games.

Liverpool suffered some big losses earlier in the season – they conceded five at Manchester City and four at Tottenham – but Klopp has been pleased with the improvement his team have shown in more recent times.

He said: “Four goals conceded in the last nine is good. The boys did well in different systems, which I really like because it’s the biggest improvement.

“We knew we had to do better. It’s not like we said ‘from now on we do it differently’. The boys needed to be more aware of different situations. All the players, not only the defenders.

“We needed to be much more responsible. We are a team with very offensive orientation but that doesn’t mean you have to give space away.”

Liverpool travel to the Emirates to play Arsenal on Friday, and Klopp is expecting a change of tactics from Arsene Wenger’s men due to Olivier Giroud’s injury.

He said: “Against us most of the time Giroud played from the beginning so that shows the style Arsenal choose against us.

“They played a lot of long balls to Giroud, but he cannot play and that will change a few things.

“We go there to perform and get as much as we can.”

Liverpool have just three more matches before the January transfer window opens, bringing with it the inevitable speculation regarding potential new signings.

However, Klopp took issue with those suggesting Liverpool need reinforcements, saying: “I don’t think the solution is always a new player.

“For example, Alberto Moreno did fantastic this season. Then we played at Sevilla and he did not so well and people didn’t hesitate to say ‘that’s why we need a new left-back’.

“I think ‘wow’. Thankfully we make the decisions and nobody else.”