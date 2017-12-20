- Advertisement -

Plateau United captain Elisha Golbe believes the club will strive hard to emulate Enyimba by becoming the second Nigerian club to lift the CAF Champions League.

The Jos club won the Nigeria Professional Football League title for the first time last season and will make their debut appearance in the CAF Champions League next year.

Seven-time Nigeria champions Enyimba remain the only club from the country to have lifted the trophy, winning it back to back in 2003 and 2004.

But Golbe is upbeat Plateau United can create history and follow the footsteps of the Peoples Elephant.

“Winning the CAF Champions League is a tough task but is not something that is not achievable,” the central defender said.

“People always talk about the North African teams and how difficult it is to play against them but I believe we are equal to the task.

“It’s a shame that Enyimba are the only club from Nigeria to have won it despite our pedigree in Africa. We will do all we can to make history by lifting the trophy.”

Plateau United will face Eding Sport of Cameroon in the preliminary round of the competition and will face Tunisia giants Etoile du Sahel in the first round if they beat the Cameroonians.