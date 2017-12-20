- Advertisement -

Jack Wilshere wants to stay at Arsenal and hopes a new contract can be agreed on and finalised.

Arsene Wenger confirmed last week that contract talks had begun over a new deal for Wilshere, who has made 15 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners this season after returning from a long-term injury at the start of August.

Former Arsenal forward Charlie Nicholas told The Debate last week that the 25-year-old should run his contract down, but Wilshere insists he wants to remain at the North London club.

“I definitely want to be here,” he told Sky Sports ahead of Arsenal’s Friday fixture against Liverpool.

“I’m enjoying my football and I love playing in the Premier League now and I want to help Arsenal get to where they should be.

“We just have to sort things out and I’m sure that will happen in the next couple of weeks and it will be sorted.”

Wilshere’s Arsenal career has been hampered with injuries and he made his first Premier League start since May 2016 against West Ham earlier this month.

And with his injury track record in mind, Wilshere says the most important aspect of his career is playing matches and hopes to get into Gareth Southgate’s 2018 World Cup squad.

He added: “The biggest thing for any footballer, and even more so for me because of the games missed in the past, is that you are playing.

“Apart from that, there’s small things to sort out but as long as I’m playing then I’m happy. I’ve missed too much football and I just want to be playing.

“I think I’ve proved to myself that I can play in the Premier League and I trust my body again and that I can affect games. I can have a positive effect on this team and then maybe we’ll see if the England manager picks me.

“I’m just focused on the game on Friday, I’m in a good place mentally at the minute. I want to continue improving my form, affecting the team and help to get into the top four and challenge for trophies.”