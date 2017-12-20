- Advertisement -

Former Arsenal midfielder Tomas Rosicky has retired from football at the age of 37.

“After careful consideration I have realised I am no longer able to fully prepare my body for what the professional football requires,” Rosicky announced via his last club Sparta Prague’s website on Wednesday.

“I would like to thank Sparta for raising me, for being the first step in my career in big clubs, and for allowing me to say goodbye at the place I love the most.”

The former Czech Republic international began his professional football career at Sparta Prague in 1998 from where he joined Borussia Dortmund in 2001.

He joined Arsenal in 2006 and spent 10 years at the Emirates Stadium, making 246 appearances and scoring 28 goals while winning two FA Cups in 2014 and 2015. He also won the German title in 2002 with Borussia Dortmund.

Rosicky made 12 appearances and scored a goal for the club since his return to Sparta Prague in 2016.