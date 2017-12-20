- Advertisement -

Aston Villa players are hoping to get back into the Premier League as they chase promotion this season.

Ahead of their Championship clash with Sheffield United on Saturday, Villa players visited Acorns Children’s Hospice on Tuesday, to spread the Christmas cheer and bring a smile to their young fans’ faces.

With expectations from their fans high, Robert Snodgrass is hoping to add his name to the scoresheet in Villa’s campaign.

Villa now have their sights set on promotion and when asked if he was going to get the club into the Premier League, Snodgrass said: “Yeah, course I am”.

Villa lost 2-0 to Derby last weekend and are currently fifth in the Championship, just 14 points behind leaders Wolves.

Now they are looking to get their chase for promotion back on track with a win against Sheffield United this weekend.

Captain John Terry has been recovering from a metatarsal injury since the beginning of November and he’s looking to return to the squad in the New Year.

“[The] lads have been great, obviously while I’ve been out injured and managed to keep up in the top six as well at the moment, so it’s important we push on,” the Villa captain said.

“It’s important we get back to winning ways as soon as possible.”