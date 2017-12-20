- Advertisement -

Pep Guardiola says it is still impossible for Manchester City to win every trophy available this season.

City could win the quadruple, after goalkeeper Claudio Bravo starred as they beat Leicester 4-3 on penalties to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Guardiola’s side took the lead through Bernardo Silva but Leicester forced extra-time when Jamie Vardy equalised with a penalty just before the final whistle at the King Power Stadium.

They are also 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League but Guardiola doubts that City will win everything.

- Advertisement -

He said: “That is not going to happen. Of course not. Come on, that isn’t real. What we’re living isn’t real.

“That is not going to happen. The situation of winning 16 or 17 games in a row in the league and qualifying for the Champions League before we finished the group stage and now we’re here playing with a lot of young players.

“That is not normal. In football you drop points and you lose competitions. I am not thinking about how many titles, I am thinking about the next game.”