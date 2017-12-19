- Advertisement -

Watford captain Troy Deeney has been banned for four games after losing an appeal against the red card he received during Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to Huddersfield.

The 29-year-old striker was shown a straight red card for a lunge on Collin Quaner in the 33rd minute.

Deeney will miss games against Brighton, Leicester City, Swansea and Manchester City.

Watford have had four players sent off this season, the most in the league.