West Ham playmaker Manuel Lanzini has been given a two-match ban by the Football Association for diving during Saturday’s Premier League win at Stoke.

The Argentine fell to the ground as he was challenged by defender Erik Pieters and the Hammers were awarded a penalty, which put them 1-0 up in a 3-0 victory.

Lanzini has until 18:00 GMT to respond and is expected to contest the charge.

West Ham face Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup quarter-final at 19:45 GMT.