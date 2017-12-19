- Advertisement -

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says he does not listen to speculation linking David Luiz with a move away from Stamford Bridge.

The pair had a falling out in the wake of the Blues’ 3-0 defeat against Roma in the Champions League in October and Luiz has not featured in the Premier League since, with Denmark international Andreas Christensen cementing his place in the side in his absence.

Luiz is currently unavailable for selection due to a knee injury but Conte still had to answer questions on his Chelsea future when he faced the media ahead of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Bournemouth.

“I don’t read [the speculation] and I [therefore] solve the problem. I don’t read so I don’t have information about this topic,” said Conte.

“As a person I am very realistic, I like to tell the truth.”

Conte will again give an opportunity for some of his fringe players to impress in the cup, with Michy Batshuayi likely to feature, along with Callum Hudson-Odoi, Dujon Sterling and Ethan Ampadu.

Kenedy is also set to play against Bournemouth, with Conte insisting he trusts him after he was sent home from a pre-season tour of China for posting inappropriate comments on social media.

“The commitment to us was perfect and I think it is right for this reason for him to play in an important game,” added Conte.

“I have to trust my players, not only with words but with facts, to show that I trust them.

“I want to give my players a big opportunity in a big game to show me they should play.”

Despite ringing the changes in terms of team selection for the Carabao Cup clash, Conte was keen to stress he takes the competition seriously, citing the fact they have progressed to the last eight of the competition despite fielding an arguably weakened side to ones used in the Premier League.

“Every competition is serious, our task is to try to win the game, to reach the semi-final,” he said.

“At the same time, it is right in this competition to give the opportunity to the players who are not playing regularly.

“It is right to continue in this way with my players because it is very hard to ask your players to play every game.

“For example, [N’Golo] Kante played 10 games in a row. It means you take a great risk for injuries.

“We played against Everton [in the last round] and we did this [made changes] and we won the game and went through to the next round.

“I hope tomorrow [we win] as well but Bournemouth are a really good team and we must be prepared to fight to go through to the next round.”