Olivier Giroud will push for a move away from Arsenal in January if a tempting offer is made, admits his agent Michael Manuello.

The French striker has not rocked the transfer boat so far, despite struggling for starts under Arsene Wenger.

He has, however, admitted that he will be left with little choice but to consider his future at Emirates Stadium once the winter window opens – with World Cup ambitions at the back of his mind.

Giroud’s representative has now reiterated that a switch could be made, with Arsene Wenger called upon to respect the 31-year-old’s wishes if a suitable approach is received.

Manuello told Foot Mercato: “It can make things complicated, but a clash, that kind of thing is not in Olivier’s nature, nor in mine.

“Now, depending on the offers, we will sit around a table and talk. The most important thing is to know what will be offered or not this winter, to find a better project.

“There will be approaches. All clubs looking for an attacker are likely to come. We must be careful and, if there is something obvious that will appear, we will try to convince Arsene to return to what has been said.”

Giroud was heavily linked with Everton over the summer, and a stay in England would appear to be among the preferred options.

A return to his homeland was also mooted for the experienced frontman during the last window, with Marseille said to be leading the chase, but Manuello has ruled out a move to Ligue 1.

He added: “Olivier will not come back to France. Unless there is a change in his state of mind, to date the intention is not to return to France.

“There has been no new approach from Marseille. I have no information that Marseille was trying to contact us.”

Giroud has been handed just one Premier League start by Arsenal this season.

He has, however, found the target seven times in 24 appearances, with the 2017-18 campaign seeing him pass the 100-goal mark for the Gunners and match Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s record for most efforts netted from off the bench in the English top-flight.