Players of Rivers United FC stormed the state government house on Tuesday to demand the payment of sign-on fees for the 2014/15 football season.

Although Nyesom Wike, Rivers governor, approved the payment of the sign-on fees six months ago, the players say the disbursement is yet to commence.

“We have to go all out today to express how we feel about the non-payment of our sign on fee to Governor Wike which he approved long ago,” one of the players said.

“He approved the money about six months ago but we don’t know whats delaying the payment.

“It is not fair to us. We are only fighting for what’s our own. We have families to take care of especially during this period.

“We want the governor to use his good office to effect this payment for us as soon possible.”

Amidst the protest, Wike stepped out to address the players and promised to look into their demands.

It was gathered that the sign-on fees were owed by the previous administration, before Sharks and Dolphins FC merged to become Rivers United.

Rivers United finished 15th in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) in the 2016/17 season.