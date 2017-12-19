- Advertisement -

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is being backed to justify a £35 million price tag at Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp hailing his “unbelievable potential”.

The England international swapped Arsenal for Anfield over the summer after struggling for regular starts with the Gunners.

Initially, he endured similar issues on Merseyside, with Klopp easing the 24-year-old into the Reds fold.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has, however, now taken in 20 outings for Liverpool and has seen his form improve steadily as he feels more settled in new surroundings.

Klopp is expecting big things from the versatile performer, telling the club’s official website: “He is on a very good way. I like it, but he has so much potential it’s unbelievable, what he still not shows.

“It’s only just the beginning and I really like it, I really like it. He’s like a wonderful package, I can only say.

“Hopefully he stays fit, that’s the most important thing. He can be much more decisive in a few moments. [He’s sometimes a] little bit too much of a midfielder instead of a striker – there are a lot of things he can improve, but I’m really happy about the status quo.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been both a victim and beneficiary of Liverpool’s rotation policy this season, with the Reds eager to utilise their squad depth as they compete across multiple competitions.

- Advertisement -

Klopp has faced criticism at times for making too many changes, particularly when key men drop out of the side, but the German coach maintains that he is favouring the right approach with all of those at his disposal.

He added: “We don’t really think a lot about it. It’s more that you see the last game and you see the other guys in training – because the guys who didn’t play train much more. And if they show up in these moments you think ‘Oh, that’s cool’.

“That’s why we do it. We trust the full squad, that’s the first and maybe most important thing. I said it and I have no problem: I make the decision so I get the criticism for the decision. I don’t want people to say ‘Wow, fantastic rotation!’ because I don’t need that. I do what I think is right.

“That cannot work all the time unfortunately, but it should work pretty often. So far, it’s OK. We had a really fantastic period, a little interrupted by two results and one performance; I really liked the Everton performance, not too much the West Brom one.

“But the next game is waiting, Arsenal away. That’s not a children’s birthday [party] – that will be really hard but should be hard for both teams. There is something possible for us.”

Liverpool head to Emirates Stadium on Friday for a crunch clash with fellow top-four hopefuls Arsenal, with Oxlade-Chamberlain set to be handed a first reunion with his former employers having still been on the Gunners’ books when they suffered a 4-0 defeat at Anfield back in August.