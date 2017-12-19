- Advertisement -
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club Akwa United have received $40,000 on Kufre Ebong’s deal to Libya side Al Ahli Benghazy.
The former Nigeria U23 international striker joined the Libyan giants on a three-year-deal after stints in Albania and Northern Cyprus.
- Advertisement -
“Akwa United will get $40,000 for the transfer,” a source familiar with this transaction said.
The striker can play as a top man as well as a winger.
The 22-year-old forward played for Warri Wolves (Nigeria), FK Kukesi (Albania) and Yenicami (Northern Cyprus).
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]
AD: Ideal for Men and Women: New discovery (miracle device) that helps "CURES OVER 50 AILMENTS AND DISEASES" without taking drugs [Click for free info]