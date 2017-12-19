- Advertisement -

Nigeria international Olarenwaju Kayode has said that he is hoping to return to his parent club Manchester City at the end of his loan deal at Spanish side Girona FC.

Kayode said his dream is to play in the Premier League and that he hopes to accomplish this in the 2018/2019 season with Manchester City.

“I hope to return to Manchester City after my loan at Girona,” he said.

“It has been my dream and aspiration to play in the Premier League, I really want to be in the Premier League.”

The racy striker also targets goals for Girona after he returned to action after spell on the sideline due to injury.

“I will put in my best whenever I am given the opportunity to play as my dream is to score as many goals as possible for Girona,” he revealed.