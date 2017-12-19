- Advertisement -

Akwa United head coach, Abdu Maikaba, says he is equal to the task of combining his post at the club with that of the national U-17 team, the Golden Eaglets.

Maikaba was confirmed as the new coach of the Golden Eaglets few months ago, and is expected to combine the job with that of the Promise Keepers who he led to win their second Aiteo Federation Cup title last season.

However, despite the enormity of the task before him, the former Wikki Tourists gaffer assures that he is ready for the challenge.

- Advertisement -

“I’m ready for the challenge. Though, people will say it’s not going to be easy but I believe i’m equal to the task,” Maikaba said.‎

“In this situation, it is always good to have quality assistant coaches whom you can delegate responsibilities to whenever you are not around and I believe that will help me a lot.

“One has to accept that it will be tasking, but once you are determined to do it, then everything becomes easy.”