Arsenal want Alex Iwobi to sign a new contract before the World Cup.

Iwobi, a Nigerian international, only signed a deal last year.

The Gunners are desperate to agree a new deal with him before he jets off to Russia next summer.

The 21-year-old will have another three years left on his current deal at the end of the campaign.

Arsenal board is keen to reward the midfielder with a bumper new contract.

According to The Sun, talks have begun between the club and the player’s representatives.

Iwobi signed a five-year deal worth £30,000-a-week in October 2016, but any fresh terms have to reflect his progress made in the last 12 months.