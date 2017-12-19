- Advertisement -

Kevin De Bruyne is very close to putting pen to paper on a new long-term contract with Manchester City.

It is believed the new deal could keep the 26-year-old at the club until the summer of 2024.

De Bruyne has been in brilliant form this season, scoring his seventh goal of the campaign in City’s 4-1 win over Tottenham on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s men are currently 11 points clear at the top of the table.

- Advertisement -

De Bruyne moved to City from Wolfsburg two-and-a-half years ago and is also leading this season’s Premier League assists table with eight, alongside team-mate David Silva.

It is understood City’s hierarchy are also eager to agree terms with Fernandinho, who is yet to sign a new contract despite his present deal expiring at the end of the season.