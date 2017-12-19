- Advertisement -

John Terry has admitted Antonio Conte’s training at Chelsea is “tougher” than Jose Mourinho’s.

Conte led the Blues to the Premier League title in his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge, despite switching to an unfamiliar 3-4-3 formation.

Terry, who joined Aston Villa last summer on a free transfer, insists Conte’s preparation is extremely tough.

“[It’s] not hard at all [to play under Conte],” Terry said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.

“His training is very tough.”

Terry added it was indeed more tasking than Mourinho’s training sessions.

“Yes,” Terry replied when asked whether the Italian’s training was harder than Mourinho’s.

“Tougher than most, physically tougher, more demanding, a bit more running, which is normal for Italian coaches.

“Tactically a little bit more, but I think you can see, when you’re a player, working 45 minutes to an hour every day on your tactics and you see that benefit at the weekend, you don’t mind doing it.

“He’s got a real good balance and he makes it enjoyable week in, week out.”