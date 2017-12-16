- Advertisement -

Manchester City moved 14 points clear at the top of the Premier League as they registered a 16th straight win with a thumping 4-1 success over Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium.

A first-half header from Ilkay Gundogan – in for the in-form David Silva – and an emphatic drive from the magnificent Kevin De Bruyne put the hosts firmly in control before a late brace from Raheem Sterling added gloss to the victory.

Christian Eriksen hit a stoppage-time consolation as Spurs fell to seventh on an evening to forget for the Lilywhites.

It could have been even worse for Mauricio Pochettino as his wretched run away to the ‘big six’ stretched to just one win in 18 matches. Substitute Gabriel Jesus hit the post with a penalty and Sterling missed two gilt-edged chances, but it proved to be of little consequence as Pep Guardiola’s side put pressure on second-placed Manchester United ahead of their trip to West Brom on Sunday.