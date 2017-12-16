- Advertisement -

Wilfred Ndidi celebrated his birthday in a wrong way as he was sent off in Leicester City’s 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

With his side already trailing to first half goals from Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha, the Nigeria international was sent off in the 61st minute for diving.

Having found his way into the Eagles penalty box, Ndidi went down under pressure from Scott Dann and James McArthur and referee Martin Atkinson decided there was not enough contact.

He was therefore booked for simulation by the official and, as the birthday boy who had already been shown a yellow card nine minutes earlier. In the process, the midfielder became the first player to be dismissed on his birthday since Dwight Gayle in 2015.

Bakary Sako added the third goal for Crystal Palace to halt the Foxes’ five-game unbeaten run.

The Football Association announced earlier in May that it will introduce a new rule on diving for next season, with players able to be banned respectively if they are found guilty of simulation.

A panel comprising an ex-match official, one former manager and a retired player will meet to review each case independently