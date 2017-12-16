- Advertisement -

Olamilekan Adeleye has been dropped from Nigeria’s provisional squad for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco.

CHAN, a competition designed for players plying their trade in their countries’ domestic leagues, will run from January 13 to February 4 in Morocco.

The centre-back fractured his foot in a Nigeria Professional Football League invitational tournament clash against Plateau United on Wednesday and was replaced by Kalu Orji.

He has now been sent home from the team’s Tahir Palace Hotel base in Kano as he will need at least three weeks to recuperate from the injury.

Already the duo of Destiny Ashadi and Joseph Osadiaye have been ruled out of the competition due to ankle and knee injuries.

Coach Salisu Yusuf is expected to name a replacement for the defender after the NPFL invitational.