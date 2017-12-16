- Advertisement -

Olamilekan Adeleye has been dropped from Nigeria’s provisional squad for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco.

CHAN, a competition designed for players plying their trade in their countries’ domestic leagues, will run from January 13 to February 4 in Morocco.

The centre-back fractured his foot in a Nigeria Professional Football League invitational tournament clash against Plateau United on Wednesday and was replaced by Kalu Orji.

- Advertisement -

He has now been sent home from the team’s Tahir Palace Hotel base in Kano as he will need at least three weeks to recuperate from the injury.

Already the duo of Destiny Ashadi and Joseph Osadiaye have been ruled out of the competition due to ankle and knee injuries.

Coach Salisu Yusuf is expected to name a replacement for the defender after the NPFL invitational.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]

AD: Ideal for Men and Women: New discovery (miracle device) that helps "CURES OVER 50 AILMENTS AND DISEASES" without taking drugs [Click for free info]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR