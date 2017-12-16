- Advertisement -

Torino midfielder, Joel Obi, is targeting a recall to the Super Eagles ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia three years after he last featured for the team.

While admitting that it will be tough breaking into the team with the calibre of players currently in the Super Eagles squad, the former Inter Milan and Parma player believes he has something to offer.

The 26 year old has netted thrice times in all competitions this season and provided five assists in the Italian Serie A.

“It’s good competition there (Super Eagles) and that’s what you want as a player,” Obi said.‎

“It’s only normal to have one eye on the World Cup. Every Nigerian player will want to get into that squad, but it’s based on merit. So, you’ll have to play well for your club and I’m doing that.



“I’ll focus on doing that, and then if I get the opportunity to play, it would be a dream come true.”

Nigeria have been drawn in Group D and will face Croatia in at the Kaliningrad Stadium in their opening game on June 16th 2018, Iceland at the Volgograd Arena on June 22nd, and finally Argentina in their final group game on the 26th of June at the Saint Petersburg Stadium.

Obi believes the three time African champions stand a great chance of qualifying if they win their first game.

“We have a good team, but we need to build on our performance. All we need to do is to win our first game and we could be through to the next round.”