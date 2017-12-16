- Advertisement -

Jurgen Klopp says Naby Keita will not be moving to Liverpool during the January transfer window.

The Reds have agreed a club-record £48m deal to sign the RB Leipzig midfielder next summer that will allow Keita to join the club officially on July 1, 2018.

But Klopp has quashed talk that the Guinea international could move to Anfield sooner after Leipzig failed to qualify for the Champions League last 16.

The German said: “There is an agreement with the club that he will come in June or July to Liverpool.

“There is nothing else to say about that. We really don’t think about it because of all the things Leipzig have said.

“They said they do not have to sell any player. Why should they do something like that (letting him leave in January)? So no, we don’t think about it.”

When asked if he had kept in contact with the 22-year-old this season, Klopp said: “No. He is a player of Leipzig.”

Keita has made 19 appearances in all competitions for the German side this season, scoring five goals and receiving two red cards.

RB Leipzig are currently third in the Bundesliga but are out of the German Cup and are playing Napoli in the Europa League last 32.