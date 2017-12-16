- Advertisement -

Major League Soccer (MLS) club Vancouver Whitecaps have released Nigeria midfielder Nosa Igiebor.

The former Hapoel Tel Aviv of Israel midfielder joined the Canada-based team in October 2017, but the club declined the option of given him a new deal.

The 27-year-old midfielder, who joined Vancouver Whitecaps from Turkish side Rizespor, made three appearances for the MLS side.

He has also played for Real Betis in Spain and Norwegian club Lillestrom.

Igiebor, who won AFCON 2013 with Nigeria, has 15 caps with two goals for Eagles.